A favorite airplane at a favorite airport

Ace photographer Star Novak snapped this photo of a Cessna 150 owned by Scott Lyon from Wellsville, Kansas, at one of her favorite airports, Cedar Air Park (51K) in Olathe, Kansas.

  1. Nice photo composition, too; saving this one. (And many of us gals would happily play #2 to a 150.)

  2. I have a150 at my farm strip and it is a conversation piece whoever
    comes to visit. Must agree they are a beautiful airplane .
    Wife says that she comes second,

