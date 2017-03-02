A favorite airplane at a favorite airport

Ace photographer Star Novak snapped this photo of a Cessna 150 owned by Scott Lyon from Wellsville, Kansas, at one of her favorite airports, Cedar Air Park (51K) in Olathe, Kansas.
Mária Nucci says
Nice photo composition, too; saving this one. (And many of us gals would happily play #2 to a 150.)
marvin says
I have a150 at my farm strip and it is a conversation piece whoever
comes to visit. Must agree they are a beautiful airplane .
Wife says that she comes second,
