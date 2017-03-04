EAA Mobile Unit prepares for national tour

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Experimental Aircraft Association‘s “Spirit of Aviation” mobile unit will visit a dozen events throughout the year, with its next stop March 10-12 at South by Southwest in Austin.

“We want to promote EAA, our passion for flight, and our mission of growing participation in aviation in a way that’s fun and engaging,” said Dave Chaimson, EAA’s vice president of marketing and business development. “The Spirit of Aviation mobile marketing unit brings EAA to life through immersive activities and virtual reality experiences, giving visitors a glimpse into the world of aviation, as well as inviting them to be part of EAA’s dynamic, growing, and innovative member community.”

The Spirit of Aviation mobile unit, made possible with support from the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), made its first stop at the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo in Sebring, Florida, in January.

Other visits throughout the year include (tour schedule subject to change without notice):

March 10-12: South by Southwest; Austin, Texas;

April 4-9: SUN ‘n FUN; Lakeland, Florida;

May 13-20: Joe Nall Week at Triple Tree Aerodrome; Woodruff, South Carolina;

June 28-July 9: Summerfest; Milwaukee, Wisconsin;

July 24-30: EAA AirVenture Oshkosh; Oshkosh, Wisconsin;

Aug. 10-20: Illinois State Fair, Springfield, Illinois;

Sept. 8-9: AOPA Fly-In; Norman, Oklahoma;

Oct. 7-15: Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta; Albuquerque, New Mexico;

Oct. 28-29: Fort Worth Alliance Air Show; Fort Worth, Texas.

Visitor experiences include flight time in two Redbird TD flight simulators, a “Welcome to EAA” 360° virtual reality video, and two hands-on EAA-branded activities: A sheet metal cookie cutter build project sponsored by Aircraft Spruce & Specialty, and an FT Venture foam glider build, sponsored by Flitetest.

The 53-foot unit is also a rolling billboard for EAA, which includes graphics highlighting a Long-EZ homebuilt aircraft and its futuristic design representing EAA’s experimental aircraft roots. It also features visibility for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh and the 25th anniversary of the Young Eagles program.

“Naturally we want to welcome current EAA members at aviation events, but this experience reaches far beyond to non-aviation events, where we can engage enthusiasts of all ages who are fascinated with flight,” Chaimson said. “EAA has always been open to everyone who wishes to participate, and this will allow EAA to connect with more people throughout the country!”