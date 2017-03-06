Loss of control on climb out brings down CH-750

The pilot reported that during initial climb out in the CH-750, just after becoming airborne, he inputted a higher than normal angle of attack and subsequently the plane stalled and rolled to the left.

He was unable to recover and the airplane struck vegetation and hit the ground near Palmdale, California.

Substantial damage was sustained to the wings and fuselage, while the pilot sustained minor injuries.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain control when he exceeded the airplane’s critical angle of attack during climb out, which resulted in a loss of airspeed and subsequent aerodynamic stall.

NTSB Identification: WPR15CA118

This March 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.