Scenes from the Cactus Fly-In

The 59th annual Cactus Fly-In was held March 3-4 in Casa Grande, Arizona. Our good friend Glenn Brasch volunteered at the show and offered to take some photos.

Glenn Brasch is a retired commercial helicopter pilot who developed a smart phone app, Airport Courtesy Cars, which is free in the App stores. It lists more than 1,750 airport courtesy cars nationwide. He recently added a website, AirportCourtesyCars.com, where you can find all the same information.