Senators oppose privatizing ATC

Senate Appropriations Chairman Thad Cochran (R-Mississippi) and Vice Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont), as well as Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies Chairman Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island), recently sent a letter to the leadership of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation opposing privatizing the nation’s air traffic control system.

The letter comes as airlines have redoubled their lobbying efforts to take away Congressional oversight of the air traffic control system and put it under a board dominated by private interests.

According to the letter:

The public would not be well-served by exempting any part of the FAA from annual congressional oversight. A privatized system would provide consumers with no recourse for complaints or mistreatment, as it currently does through the Department of Transportation or their members of Congress. The annual appropriations process provides the oversight of agency resources necessary to ensure accountability for program performance and a sustained focus on aviation safety.”

In addition, the letter states, ”annual oversight also ensures that the FAA maintains a system that works throughout the aviation industry, including for general aviation, small and rural communities, commercial airlines, and large metropolitan cities.”

The full letter can be viewed here.

Comments

  1. This is a very sad and mis-informed position for Sen. Cochran and his colleagues to be taking.
    If their claimed “oversight” was at all useful or effective over the past 50+ years, then we wouldn’t be in the mess we’re in in GA.

    Airspace users from GA, to drones, to the airlines, and DoD alike, would share airspace effectively, economically, and not now all be facing crushing, obsolete, and inappropriate regulatory burdens, delays, and excessive costs. Aviation is suffering from a massively over-expensive, and failing NextGen plan BECAUSE of ineffective Congressional oversight. Their oversight has done virtually NOTHING to prevent FAA from using an entirely obsolete air-vehicle separation process, that costs likely an order of magnitude or more than what it could or should be costing airspace users and taxpayers. Just look at the example of the absurd 2020 ADS-B deadline, with FAA’s seriously over-specified, horrendously unnecessarily expensive, and still ineffective 91.227 based ADS-B equipment. Airlines are NOT going to meet that deadline. DoD is NOT going to meet that deadline. GA has no chance whatsoever to meet that deadline at the present equipage rate, and still excessive cost. Whereas if instead, NextGen were properly designed and administered from the outset by a user driven process and oversight, we wouldn’t be in nearly as bad shape. As designed, NextGen will NEVER work as advertised, for any users. NextGen is headed squarely for a $40B failure. Congressional oversight has not helped one iota.

    Even in other areas, such as FAA’s touted and long delayed “Faux” 3rd Class medical reform (with critical compliance details STILL NOT RELEASED), FAA’s actions aren’t really going to provide substantive airmen medical reform at all.

    In essence, FAA has escaped any useful Congressional helpful intervention or helpful FAA oversight for over 50 years now. So no thank you Sen. Cochran, et. al. Instead it is now time to cut the strings from a massively political FAA and Congressional driven budget and process, and split out ATS as a separate ANSP, and then completely start over with reorganizing FAA, filling it with people who actually understand aviation, just as once was done in back in both 1926 and 1938. But now with direct oversight from the airspace user community, who will be more directly recognized as paying the bills.

