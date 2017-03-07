Concorde Battery expands as it celebrates 40th anniversary

WEST COVINA, California — Concorde Battery Corporation, established in 1977, is celebrating 40 years in business in 2017.

After 39 years of exclusively manufacturing out of West Covina, California, 2016 marked the opening of a second facility on the east coast in Austell, Georgia. The new facility received FAA PMA approval in 2017, which has expanded Concorde’s manufacturing ability.

Looking ahead, company officials note they are developing a line of lithium ion aircraft batteries.

Concorde supplies more than 100 models of Original Equipment and direct replacement valve regulated sealed lead acid batteries for fixed wing, rotorcraft and unmanned aircraft. Concorde batteries are installed as original equipment by the majority of aircraft manufacturers and adopted by military aircraft operators worldwide, company officials note.