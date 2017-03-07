Inaugural RAF Trail takes off

The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) has introduced its inaugural RAF Trail 2017.

The Trail showcases special aviation destinations, some of which the RAF has worked to preserve or maintain — typically partnering with local, state, and national organizations.

Each destination offers a variety of camping experiences, recreational aspects, special activities and a small memento of appreciation from the RAF.

Gourmet camp cooking, a rodeo, fried chicken dinner, biscuit and gravy breakfast, hot showers, horseback and canoe trips are just some of the attractions.

“Flying the RAF Trail is an opportunity to land at a series of distinct recreational destinations and enjoy the fellowship of like-minded aviators,” said organizer RAF Vice President Jack Tyler.

This first RAF Trail begins March 10 at Florida’s Arcadia Municipal Airport (X06). RAF Florida Liaison Bobby Capozzi joins with Friends of Arcadia Airport during the popular Arcadia Rodeo Weekend at the recreation-friendly airport.

The RAF Trail then traverses states east of the Mississippi River. Hosted by each respective RAF State Liaison, pilots can pick up the RAF Trail any place along the route.

The RAF Trail full itinerary is posted and updated on the RAF Calendar.

You need not be a member of the RAF to participate. The RAF invites all pilots to enjoy recreational flying among friends.

2017 RAF Trail List

March 10-12: RAF Trail Rodeo Weekend, Arcadia Municipal, Florida (X06);

March 24-26: RAF Trail Creighton Island on GA’s eastern shore;

April 28-30: RAF Trail Anniversary Celebration, Blackwater Airfield, Florida(8FD3);

June 2-4: RAF Trail McIntosh Reserve, Georgia;

June 3-4: RAF Trail Trigger Gap, Arkansas;

June 9-11: RAF Trail Lee Bottom, Indiana (64I);

June-16-18: RAF Trail North Fox Island, Michigan (6Y3);

RAF Trail Shannon Airport, Virginia (EZF);

Sept. 1-3: RAF Trail Swank Field, Ohio;

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Keller Brothers Airport, Pennsylvania (08N).

The Recreational Aviation Foundation is a public 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in 2003 to preserve, maintain and create airstrips for recreational access.