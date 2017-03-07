Mayors say no to privatizing ATC

More than 115 mayors in all 50 states recently wrote a letter to Congress expressing concern about the impact of air traffic control privatization on communities across the country, especially those in rural regions of the country.



For these communities, local airports and general aviation represent a vital connection for small businesses, farms, emergency responders and other critical services, according to officials with the Alliance for Aviation Across America.

This proposal to privatize the air traffic control system, which is being pushed by the airlines, would put this system under the purview of a private board of mostly commercial interests that would direct everything from taxes and fees, to airport investments and access, alliance officials said.

The letter from the mayors is the latest in a growing number of voices raising concerns about the proposal to privatize the air traffic control system.

Consumer advocates, free market groups, major committees in Congress, chambers of commerce, and businesses have all voiced concerns about this proposal, alliance officials noted.

In addition, the American people disapprove of this idea by an overwhelming 62%, according to a recent survey .

The full text of the letter is below.

Dear Member of Congress:

As you debate reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), I write to ask you to reject any risky plans to privatize our air traffic control system and take away Congressional oversight of this important public system.

Over the last year, proposals have recently been forwarded to put this vital infrastructure under the control of a private entity dominated by the commercial airlines. On behalf of the tens of thousands of communities around the country, we are concerned about the very real and dire ramifications of eliminating Congressional oversight of this public air transportation infrastructure.

For tens of thousands of communities such as ours around the country, we depend on our local airport and all sectors of transportation to reach far-off markets and access critical services such as law enforcement, disaster relief, and medical care. Small aircraft and airports are utilized on a daily basis to help transport blood and organs to residents in rural communities, reunite veterans back from overseas with their families, maintain power lines, and help our companies reach customers in far-off markets, among many other priorities.

Privatization would hand over decisions about infrastructure funding, taxes and fees, consumer complaints, noise, and many other priorities, to a board of private interests dominated by the commercial airlines. These are the same airlines that have cut back flights to smaller communities by more than 20 percent in recent years, and have stated their intent to divert investment from small and mid-sized communities to large ones where the airlines are most profitable.

We are also concerned about costs and access. For example, the Canadian, privatized system, which is often held up as the system the U.S. should emulate, is more expensive than the system we have in the US by miles flown. In the U.K., that system has seen “more delays, higher fares and reduced connectivity” at London’s airports since privatization. So while we all agree that modernizing our air traffic control system and investing in American infrastructure should be among our highest priorities, privatization is not the answer.

We look forward to working with you throughout this process to ensure that our air transportation system protects communities of all sizes and keeps passengers flying safely and efficiently.

Sincerely,

Elmira, NY – Mayor Daniel J. Mandell

Clarksburg, WV – Mayor Catherine A. Goings

Ocala, FL – Mayor Kent Guinn

Corning, NY – Mayor Richard P. Negri

Mitchell, SD – Mayor Jerry Toomey

Fairmont, WV – Mayor Ronald J. Straight Sr.

Edgemont, SD – Mayor Carl A. Shaw

Warwick, NY – Michael J. Newhard

Texarkana, AR – Mayor Ruth Penney Bell

Easton, MD – Mayor Robert C. Willey

Watertown, SD – Mayor Steve Thorson

Fayetteville, AR – Mayor Lioneld Jordan

Huron, SD – Mayor Paul Aylward

Texarkana, TX – Mayor Bob Bruggeman

Bloomington, IL – Mayor Tari Renner

Chillicothe, MO – Mayor Charles E. Haney

Lewisburg, WV – Mayor John Manchester

Worcester, MA – Mayor Joseph M. Petty

Elkins, WV Mayor Van T. Broughton

Wall, SD – Mayor Marty Huether

Sturgis, SD – Mayor Mark C. Carstensen

Longmont, CO – Mayor Dennis Coombs

Albert Lea, MN – Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr.

Lake Wales, FL – Mayor Eugene Fultz

Santa Barbara, CA – Mayor Helene Schneider

Riverside, CA – Mayor William Bailey

McCall, ID – Mayor Jackie J. Aymon

Sioux Falls, SD – Mayor Mike Huether

Concord, NC – Mayor Scott Padgett

Prospect Heights, IL – Mayor Nicholas Helmer

Mountain Home, ID – Mayor Rich Sykes

Lewiston, ID – Mayor Jim Kleeburg

Florence, SC – Mayor Stephen J. Wukela

Fernley, NV – Mayor Roy G. Edgington Jr.

Huntington, WV – Mayor Steve Williams

Morristown, NJ – Mayor Timothy Dougherty

Macomb, IL – Mayor Michael J. Inman

Kamiah, ID – Mayor Dale Schneider

Mesquite, NV – Mayor Allan Litman

Mount Pleasant, SC – Mayor Linda Page

Newport, OR – Mayor Sandy Roumagoux

Jacksonville, IL – Mayor Andy Ezard

Broomfield, CO – Mayor Randy Ahrens

Petaluma, CA – Mayor David Glass

DeLand, FL – Mayor Robert F. Apgar

Jackson, TN – Mayor Jerry Gist

Gainesville, FL – Mayor Lauren Poe

Annapolis, MD – Mayor Mike Pantelides

Fernandina Beach, FL – Mayor John A. Miller

Naples, FL – Mayor Bill Barnett

Fargo, ND – Mayor Tim Mahoney

Sedalia, MO – Mayor Stephen Galliher

Wenatchee, WA – Mayor Frank Kuntz

Coeur d’Alene, ID – Mayor Steve Widmyer

Cumberland, MD – Mayor Brian Grim

Keene, NH – Mayor Kendall Lane

Zanesville, OH – Mayor Jeff Tilton

Youngstown, OH – Mayor John McNally IV

Henderson, NV – Mayor Andy Hafen

Big Rapids, MI – Mayor Mark Warba

Pinedale, WY – Mayor Bob Jones

Pekin, IL – Mayor John McCabe

Hermiston, OR – Dr. Dave Drotzmann, Mayor

Wausau, WI – Mayor Robert Mielke

Danbury, CT – Mayor Mark D. Boughton

New London, CT – Mayor Michael Passero

Idaho Falls, ID – Mayor Rebecca L. Noah Casper

Valdez, AK- Mayor Ruth E. Knight

Brigham City, UT – Mayor Tyler Vincent

Salisbury, MD – Mayor Jacob R. Day

Ely, MN – Mayor Chuck Novak

Winona, MN – Mayor Mark Peterson

New Ulm, MN – Mayor Robert J. Beussman

Wasilla, AK – Mayor Bert Cottle

Barre, VT – Mayor Thom Lauzon

Yerington, NV – Mayor George Dini

Taos, NM – Mayor Daniel Barrone

Arlington, WA – Mayor Barbara Tolbert

Boulder, CO – Mayor Suzanne Jones

Pullman, WA – Mayor Glenn A. Johnson, Ph.D.

Abilene, TX – Mayor Norm Archibald

Monroe, NC – Mayor Bobby Kilgore

Moscow, ID – Mayor Bill Lambert

Georgetown, DE – Mayor William E. West

Kenai, AK – Mayor Brian G. Gabriel, Sr.

Riverton, WY – Mayor John ‘Lars’ Baker

Grant, NE – Mayor Michael Wyatt

Findlay, OH – Mayor Lydia Mihalik

Martinsburg, WV – Mayor George Karos

Bingen, WA – Mayor Betty J. Barnes

Zephyrhills, FL Mayor Gene Whitfield

Terre Haute, IN – Mayor Duke Bennett

Carrollton, GA – Mayor Walt Hollingsworth

Altus, OK – Mayor Jack Smiley

Wheeling, WV – Mayor Glenn F. Elliott, Jr.

Salinas, CA – Mayor Joe Gunter

Hays, KS – Mayor Shaun Musil

Augusta, ME – Mayor David Rollins

Pendleton, OR – Mayor Phillip W. Houk

Hot Springs, AR – Mayor Ruth Carney

Fallon, NV – Mayor Ken Tedford Jr.

Latrobe, PA – Mayor Rosie Wolford

Le Mars, IA – Mayor Dick Kirchoff

Hutchinson, KS – Mayor Jon Daveline

Council Bluffs, IA – Mayor Matt Walsh

Salina, KS – Mayor Kaye J. Crawford

Henderson, KY – Mayor Steve Austin

Kaua’i County, HI – Mayor Bernard Carvalho

Natchitoches, LA – Mayor Lee Posey

Jonesville, VA – Mayor Jim Ewing

Cottonwood, AZ – Mayor Tim Elinski

Tuscaloosa, AL – Mayor Walt Maddox

Tucson, AZ – Mayor Jonathan Rothschild

Clarksdale, MS – Mayor Bill Luckett

Baker, MT – Mayor JoDee Pratt

Great Falls, MT – Mayor Bob Kelly

Middletown, RI – Town Council President Robert Sylvia

Wichita, KS – Mayor Jeff Longwell