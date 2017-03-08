A new pilot in the making

Arthur Billingsley sent in these photos of an introductory flight in his Cessna 310Q for Sullivan, 7, from KHEF (Manassas, VA).
“Sullivan loved the experience and wants to become a pilot,” Arthur reports.
Arthur Billingsley sent in these photos of an introductory flight in his Cessna 310Q for Sullivan, 7, from KHEF (Manassas, VA).
“Sullivan loved the experience and wants to become a pilot,” Arthur reports.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.