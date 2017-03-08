General Aviation News

A new pilot in the making

by Leave a Comment

Arthur Billingsley sent in these photos of an introductory flight in his Cessna 310Q for Sullivan, 7, from KHEF (Manassas, VA).

“Sullivan loved the experience and wants to become a pilot,” Arthur reports.

