No relief for airport forced to shut down when Trump visits his resort

The Associated Press is reporting that business at Lantana Airport, also known as West Palm Beach County Airport, won’t get any concessions from the Secret Service. The airport will have to close down each time President Donald Trump visits his Mar-a-Lago resort, despite efforts by GA advocacy groups and others.

According to the AP report, Secret Service officials told lawmakers in a closed door meeting that GA aircraft based at the airport “could be a threat to the president’s security even if the aircraft are directed away from the resort.”

The flight schools, a banner operation and other businesses at Lantana say they are losing thousands of dollars every time the president visits, the report continues. Trump has visited Mar-a-Lago four of the seven weekends he has been president and there have been more than 30 violations of its airspace even with Lantana Airport closed.

Read the full report here.