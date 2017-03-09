6 suggestions for finding more power

Who wouldn’t like to get a little more power from their engine? A recent Ask Paul (aka Mr. Lycoming) column was a response to a reader wanting to know how he could coax a “tad more power” from a “150-hp, narrow-deck O-320”.
In addition to Paul’s thoughts, a good many readers weighed on the topic on our Facebook page. Here’s a few of my favorites.
Chrome Rocker Covers
Reduce Reciprocating Mass
Go FADEC
Go Automotive
Go Electric
A tad off topic, but…
Work on the pilot
Since I’ve been working to lose weight, Brian’s comment struck home.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.