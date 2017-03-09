General Aviation News

6 suggestions for finding more power

Who wouldn’t like to get a little more power from their engine? A recent Ask Paul (aka Mr. Lycoming) column was a response to a reader wanting to know how he could coax a “tad more power” from a “150-hp, narrow-deck O-320”.

In addition to Paul’s thoughts, a good many readers weighed on the topic on our Facebook page. Here’s a few of my favorites.

Chrome Rocker Covers

Reduce Reciprocating Mass

Go FADEC

Go Automotive

Go Electric

A tad off topic, but…

Work on the pilot

Since I’ve been working to lose weight, Brian’s comment struck home.

Ben Sclair

