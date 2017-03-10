Companies partner on ADS-B solution

FreeFlight Systems and Becker Avionics have partnered to offer an ADS-B solution for business and commercial class aircraft.

Combining the Becker Avionics BXT6513 Mode S transponder with FreeFlight Systems 1203C SBAS/GNSS sensor and RANGR-RX ADS-B Receiver, these remote-mounted solutions provide turboprop and turbojet aircraft a way to equip with ADS-B In and Out for the January 2020 mandate, according to officials with both companies.

“With less than three years remaining to meet the ADS-B Rule, there is a lack of cost effective, high quality options for the business aircraft market,” said FreeFlight’s Pete Ring. “By partnering with Becker Avionics, we are offering aircraft operators a cost-effective option to equip without the need to completely overhaul their panel and avionics systems. This is an ideal solution for many of our customers where a non-disruptive remote mounted option is preferred.”

The 1203C SBAS/GNSS meets TSO-C145C as the dedicated position source required for ADS-B, while the BXT6513 transponder (pictured) meets the ESTO-C112d and TSO-C166b for ADS-B OUT compliance.

The complete system meets the requirements of AC20-165B for ADS-B rule compliance.

The diversity capable system is suitable for installation on TCAS I and TCAS II equipped aircraft. A non-diversity option is also available, company officials noted.

The system is compatible with a variety of common control heads and can be installed in either single or dual configurations.