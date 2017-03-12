General Aviation News

Fuels: What to expect in 2017

by 3 Comments

We are now well into 2017, so I thought I would review all of the significant advancements in the world of general aviation future fuels, especially the development of an unleaded 100 octane avgas.

But there were none.

We have had a lot of talk about the candidate fuels, testing, new specification, etc. We have also seen the engine manufacturers make small adjustments so their engines can maybe run on mogas or unleaded sub 100 octane unleaded fuel.

As always, no one talks about the elephant in the room. If a 100 octane unleaded fuel is ever introduced into the GA market, it will face a huge liability exposure from knocking complaints, which may lead to engine damage, exhaust valve recession claims, plus many other lawsuits.

But who will they sue?

The oil company that supplies the fuel will claim that it meets the new spec. The engine manufacturers will claim the FAA research said that it was safe. And it will go round and round — the lawyers will make money and GA will die a little more.

I have received numerous questions asking how the research into unleaded fuels hurts general aviation.

Well, it hurts the industry as a whole because instead of working on updating their engines to at least 1960’s technology, the engine manufacturers are playing with these fuels. They could be working on electronic fuel injection, electronic ignition, liquid cooling and many other technology advancements that the rest of the world has been using for almost 50 years.

So what is going to happen in the future?

There is a possibility that the new administration will look at the whole unleaded avgas thing and conclude it is just a complete waste of time and pull the plug on the funding. This would leave a bunch of companies holding the bag and no place to go.

However GA is such a small market, and it would not affect many people, so it would not generate any big headlines. So, the administration may not bother with it.

The other big effect that GA may note from the change in administration is the availability of mogas without ethanol. This is going to be a real crapshoot.

If the new administration looks at the big ethanol picture, it would cut all government subsidies and let ethanol fight it out in the marketplace. But that may not happen because this would hurt the Big Ag business community. And no politician wants to bite the hand that feeds them. I am guessing that not much will happen.

So what will change for GA in 2017? Not much, and I will probably recycle this column in 2018.

Ben Visser

Ben Visser is an aviation fuels and lubricants expert who spent 33 years with Shell Oil. He has been a private pilot since 1985.

Comments

  1. “If a 100 octane unleaded fuel is ever introduced into the GA market, it will face a huge liability exposure from knocking complaints” No more then current 100LL. What makes you think leaded 100 octane will prevent knocking any better then lead free 100 octane? Mr. Visser is selling you some all natural fertilizer. I don’t understand if he ignorant on fuels, or he willfully misleads the readers.

    It’s funny how this guy is simply repeating the same baseless claims the oil companies made when lead was removed from automotive gasoline.

    These articles from Ben Visser continue to discredit General Aviation News. Really sad.

    Oh, and on that whole fuel injection thing…. If we want fuel injection system like on cars, we MUST have lead free fuel. O2 sensors can’t handle leaded fuels. Until then, the systems will still require mixture adjustments by the pilot. Liquid cooled engines already exist in AV. As does electronic ignition. Mr. Visser appears to know very little about the subjects he writes. Very odd.

  2. I think maybe we finally have a chance to get free of the Ethanol lobbies with the new administration. But who knows, it might slide right to the very bottom of the list. I am excited about the progress that Swift Fuels has made with their unleaded 94. I think it is a much better alternative anyway to buying unleaded gas at the car pump and then moving it to the airport.

  3. Ben,
    This has been going on for 30 years. I must concur with you on your article as nothing
    will happen. There is no substitute for TEL without engine modification and it would be
    a painful, expensive modification.
    Will

