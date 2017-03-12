David Ulane, director of the Colorado Division of Aeronautics, sent us these photos with a brief note: “Elizabeth, 9, is the daughter of my co-worker at the Colorado Division of Aeronautics, and is absolutely obsessed with all things flying and aviation. When I learned that she wanted nothing more than to see the sunrise from an airplane, I was incredibly happy to oblige — mission accomplished from Denver’s Front Range Airport (KFTG)! This amazing girl will be piloting your airliner in the not too distant future!
Comments
-
David, I hope you know how fortunate you are to have a child who shares your interest, with a passion similar to your own. That will go a long way toward a fulfilling lifetime relationship with Elizabeth, not to mention toward aviation itself.
