Mission accomplished

by 1 Comment

David Ulane, director of the Colorado Division of Aeronautics, sent us these photos with a brief note: “Elizabeth, 9, is the daughter of my co-worker at the Colorado Division of Aeronautics, and is absolutely obsessed with all things flying and aviation. When I learned that she wanted nothing more than to see the sunrise from an airplane, I was incredibly happy to oblige — mission accomplished from Denver’s Front Range Airport (KFTG)! This amazing girl will be piloting your airliner in the not too distant future!

Comments

  1. David, I hope you know how fortunate you are to have a child who shares your interest, with a passion similar to your own. That will go a long way toward a fulfilling lifetime relationship with Elizabeth, not to mention toward aviation itself.

