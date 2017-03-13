2 millionth Young Eagle solos

The Experimental Aircraft Association‘s 2 millionth Young Eagle, Jodie Gawthrop, completed her first solo March 9, less than a year after her flight with former Young Eagles Chairman Harrison Ford.

“Soloing was an empowering experience and being in complete control of the aircraft was unlike anything I had ever felt before,” Jodie said. “It featured an unforgettable mix of both thrill and responsibility.”

After participating in the Civil Air Patrol’s orientation program in 2013, Jodie fell in love with aviation and has made it her mission to take to the sky. She’s even considering pursuing a military career.