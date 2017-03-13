Avidyne certifies synthetic vision for FMS line

Avidyne Corporation has received FAA Technical Standard Order (TSO) approval and an Approved Model List- Supplemental Type Certificate (AML-STC) for its new IFD550 FMS/GPS/NAV/COM with Attitude Reference System (ARS).

The certification also includes FAA approval of Release 10.2 (R10.2) software, which includes new features, including Synthetic Vision and two-way wireless connectivity with Avidyne’s new IFD100 iPad App.

Avidyne has also received approval for its new, IFD545, IFD510 and IFD410 FMS/GPS systems.

IFD550

Avidyne’s IFD550 is a full-featured FMS/GPS/NAV/COM with the same functionality of Avidyne’s current IFD540, but with the addition of an integrated Attitude Reference Sensor (ARS).

The ARS detects Pitch and Roll motion and enables the display of dynamic Synthetic Vision (SVS) with full-motion three-dimensional “out-the-window” views, as well as exocentric “in-trail” views of the aircraft and nearby terrain, obstacles, traffic and terrain, according to company officials.

The IFD550 also gives pilots the ability to toggle SVS off and view a traditional blue-over-brown attitude display, as well as overlay of Horizontal and Vertical Deviation Indicators, a Total Velocity Vector (TVV)/Flight Path Marker, and adjustable field of regard.

IFD550 has a list price starting at $21,999.

Release 10.2

Avidyne’s new Release 10.2 software is available as a field-loadable upgrade for existing IFD540 and IFD440 systems, giving customers the ability to display Synthetic Vision views, along with overlay of flightplan, color-contoured terrain, obstacles, full color 3D traffic and terrain warnings.

R10.2 features include:

Exocentric (in-trail) Synthetic Vision, providing 3D depiction of flight path, nearby terrain, traffic, and obstacles;

Two-way Wireless connection to Avidyne IFD100 iPad App;

Wireless Flightplan transfer into the IFD;

Orbit-around-a-point – Circular Holds;

Software enablement for RDR2000 Radar display on IFD 5-Series;

Ability to have User Wpt as Origin;

Full mapping of all keys on MK10 Bluetooth Keyboard;

Support for TIS/GTX330ES/GTX335/GTX345 protocols;

Enables 16 Watt Power Output option on IFD440;

Hardware option for RS-170 Video input and display on IFD 5-Series;

Wireless connectivity with growing list of third-party Apps.

IFD100

Avidyne’s IFD100 iPad app gives pilots a redundant, large-format map that wirelessly connects to their IFD 4-Series or 5-Series GPS FMS system.

It’s like having an additional large-screen instance of the IFD in the cockpit that pilots can configure and operate just like a panel-mounted IFD, company officials explain.

On board ADS-B weather and traffic can be sent wirelessly to the iPad for display on the large-screen moving map.

The IFD100 App is offered as a free download from the iTunes App Store for all IFD customers.

IFD545, IFD510 and IFD410

Avidyne is adding three new models of FMS/GPS-only (no VHF NAV/COM radio) models: The IFD545, IFD510, and IFD410.

Each of these systems offer Synthetic Vision, Hybrid Touch, and integrated wireless capability.

The IFD545 and IFD510 are designed as slide-in replacements for legacy GPS500 Series navigators, while the IFD410 can replace the GPS400, while providing all the new capabilities, company officials note.

Pricing & Availability

Release 10.2 Software Upgrade for existing IFD540 and IFD440 units is available for download directly from the Avidyne website at no charge.

The software also is available on USB memory stick for $150 from Avidyne.

Costs do not include dealer labor to upgrade existing systems.

All new-production IFD 5-Series and 4-Series models are available now and will begin shipping immediately with R10.2 functionality.

Pricing for IFD models with Synthetic Vision start at $9,499.

A full retail price list for all models is available at the Avidyne website.