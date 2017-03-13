General Aviation News

Video: Caribbean Zenith flight taunts those stuck in the cold

As winter — and the weather — drags on, seeing this Zenith CH701 in — and above — the beautiful Caribbean waters is almost more than I can take. Amazing to see how much flex there is in the Full Lotus floats.

