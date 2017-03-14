General Aviation News

Should there be a mandatory retirement age for GA pilots?

While airline pilots have to retire at 65, there’s no mandatory retirement age for general aviation pilots. A new story in Air & Space magazine asks the question: Can you be too old to fly?

According to the FAA’s Active Civil Airmen Statistics, in 2016 there were about 41,600 pilots over 70 with an active pilot certificate in the United States. “Just how safe is their flying?” the story begins. Read it here, then comment below about your thoughts on a mandatory retirement age for GA pilots.

Comments

  1. Yes

    GA pilots should have their license expired as soon as they turn 65. The older they get, the higher the risk!

  2. I’ve known pilots who flew well into their 90’s. Who cares how old you are if you can keep your BFR current?

    The age 60 rule was written in the early half of the 20th Century when a 60 year old male was likely to die of a heart attack in the next ten years. While science and technology have advanced, the rule is still stuck in the1950’s.

