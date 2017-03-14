Should there be a mandatory retirement age for GA pilots?

While airline pilots have to retire at 65, there’s no mandatory retirement age for general aviation pilots. A new story in Air & Space magazine asks the question: Can you be too old to fly?

According to the FAA’s Active Civil Airmen Statistics, in 2016 there were about 41,600 pilots over 70 with an active pilot certificate in the United States. “Just how safe is their flying?” the story begins. Read it here, then comment below about your thoughts on a mandatory retirement age for GA pilots.