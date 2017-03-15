Taking things literally…

This photo caught my eye when it first appeared in Vermont Aviation, an email newsletter put out by the Aviation Program of the Agency of Transportation for the state of Vermont. They spotted it first on a Reddit thread.
This photo caught my eye when it first appeared in Vermont Aviation, an email newsletter put out by the Aviation Program of the Agency of Transportation for the state of Vermont. They spotted it first on a Reddit thread.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.