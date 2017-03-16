CiES digital fuel sender earns STC

BEND, Ore. – CiES’s digital fuel quantity system has earned Supplemental Type Certification (STC) approval for Beechcraft, Cessna, Cirrus, Piper, Fairchild, Gippsland, Maule, Mooney, Vulcanair, American Champion, Pilatus, and Britten Norman aircraft.

More than 1,750 CiES fuel systems have been delivered by OEMs, including Cirrus (SR20, SR22, Vision Jet), Quest’s Kodiak, Vulcanair’s P68, Tecnam, Gippsland’s GA10 and CAIGA.

This fleet of aircraft has amassed more than 580,000 hours of operation with over 12,000 digital fuel senders in the field, according to company officials.

“For years, pilots of type certificated aircraft have suffered with marginal fuel quantity systems that in large part were not designed for aircraft applications,” says Scott Philiben, CiES president. “The situation has gotten so bad that many pilots don’t trust or rely on this FAA-required instrument. The plain fact is that aircraft fuel quantity systems were really crying out for a new and better technology.”

The CiES patented fuel sender technology is a digital non contact method designed exclusively for aircraft and the aircraft operating environment. The system uses a sensor system that allows repeatable accurate measurement of fuel in aircraft tank, company officials explain.

Measurements of less than 0.03 of an inch, representing tenths of a gallon of fuel, is now possible, claims the Philiben.

Initial STCs are available on the following models of aircraft: Cessna 150, 152, 170, 172, 175, 177, 177RG, 180, 182, 185, 206, 207 and 210; Piper PA 22, PA 23, PA 24, PA 28, PA 30, PA 31, PA 32, PA 39, PA 44; Beech 33, 35, 36, 55, 58; Cirrus SR20 SR22 – Both Fuel and FIKI Senders; Fairchild; Gippsland; Maule; Mooney; Vulcanair; American Champion; Pilatus; and Britten Norman. The complete Approved Model List is available from CiES.

CiES expects more aircraft approvals to follow.