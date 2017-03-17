Fuel exhaustion brings down Kitfox

The pilot departed for a local flight in Logan, Utah, with the fuel gauges showing about a quarter full in each fuel tank. The pilot did not perform a visual inspection of the fuel tanks during his pre-flight procedures.

About 30 minutes into the flight, he headed back to the airport. Prior to reaching the airport, the engine quit due to fuel exhaustion.

The pilot selected a field for a forced landing. During the landing, the Kitfox Classic IV sustained substantial damage to the fuselage frame.

An examination of the airplane at the accident site by an FAA air safety inspector revealed there was no fuel in the tanks.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inadequate preflight inspection/planning, which resulted in fuel exhaustion, and a loss of engine power en route.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA029

This March 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.