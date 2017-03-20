FlightSimCon 2017 builds momentum

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn – The fifth edition of FlightSimCon 2017, North America’s largest annual aviation and flight simulation conference, is set for June 10-11, at the Sheraton Hartford Hotel at Bradley International Airport, just outside of Hartford, Connecticut.

New for this year are exhibitors Aer Lingus, which now offers non-stop flights between Dublin, Ireland, and Bradley International Airport, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology.

“One of the biggest challenges for student pilots is determining a career path from Cessna to Boeing,” said event team member Evan Reiter. “The addition of both Embry-Riddle and Vaughn to the conference will aid in showing our many high school and college-aged attendees how to turn aviation into a career.”

Other new exhibitors include PilotEdge, Dovetail Games (developer of Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition), Laminar Research (developer of X-Plane), FlyInside, FSFX Packages, Noble Flight Simulation, Sim Innovations, TFDi Design, VATSTAR and VolairSim. This brings the current number of exhibitors to 25 — with more expected to come onboard before June, according to organizers.

Exhibitors will have a variety of hands-on demonstrations for attendees to try and will be showing off a large selection of hardware and software products.

The conference will also feature more than a dozen speakers and seminars on topics ranging from how to make your own DIY home cockpit to turning aviation from a hobby into a career.

Speakers include current and former airline pilots, military personnel, flight simulation developers, and people from across the aviation and flight simulation world.

The conference will also feature a complimentary social event on Saturday night, sponsored by Private Jet Class Sponsor Orbx Simulation Systems.