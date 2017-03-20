Spring cleaning

About 40 people arrived before dawn Saturday, March 18, 2017, for a Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walk at the Greenville Downtown Airport (KGMU) in South Carolina. The airport’s Lara Kaufmann sent in these photos showing the volunteers’ dedication.
