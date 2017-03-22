Hayward Air Rally names scholarship winners

HAYWARD, California — The Hayward Air Rally, the longest continually-held proficiency flying event in North America, has selected two teenagers to receive scholarships, including tuition and roundtrip airfare to the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) Advanced Air Academy summer 2017 program.

In partnership with local chapters of the EAA, the Hayward Air Rally picked Avery Apple of Redding, Calif., a sophomore at Stellar Charter High School, and Jordan Luiz of Cottonwood, Calif., a junior at West Valley High School, as this year’s scholarship recipients.

“With the generous support of the City of Hayward, our industry partners and sponsors, and participating rally pilots and crew, we are pleased to continue our scholarship program this year and offer this opportunity to outstanding youth at any of the three airports to be visited on the rally,” said Chris Verbil of the Hayward Air Rally Committee. “As part of our non-profit mission, it is important to help seed the next generation of aerospace industry professionals, aircraft pilots, and aviation enthusiasts.”

The 53rd annual Air Rally will be held June 22-24, 2017, originating at the Hayward Executive Airport and continuing over a challenging and competitive route through Redding, Calif., with the destination of Reno, Nevada.