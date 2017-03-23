Airport Courtesy Cars updated

New features have been added to Airport Courtesy Cars, including a new website, in addition to the free app.



Now the data can be viewed on any device, notes developer Glenn Brasch.

Updates include more than 1,725 airports nationwide that have courtesy cars.

“We also started listing locations with airport cafes, in case a car is unavailable,” he noted.

Users also can report their experiences with ramp fees through the app or website, he noted.