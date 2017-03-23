NBAA releases 2017 top safety focus areas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has released its annual list of Top Safety Focus Areas, topics identified by the NBAA Safety Committee as primary risk-mitigation targets.

The 2017 focus areas are:

Loss of control inflight (LOC-I)

Runway excursions

Single-pilot accident rate

Procedural non-compliance

Ground handling collisions

Distractions

Scenario- and risk-based training and checking

Airspace complexities

Each year during its annual risk assessment meeting, the NBAA Safety Committee reviews safety survey results, risk-based safety data, and qualitative input from industry and regulatory partners, other NBAA committees and association members.

Following this data-driven review, the committee members develop a list of safety focus areas for the year. The goal is to promote and stimulate safety-focused discussion and advocacy throughout the business aviation industry, as well as to help the association prioritize how it should focus its safety-improvement resources.

“The safety focus areas identified by the Safety Committee underscore the most significant aircraft operations-related risks challenging our industry,” said David Ryan, chairman of NBAA’s Safety Committee. “Based on NBAA’s Safety Policy, our team is committed to continue collaborating with regulators, members and other industry stakeholders to develop tools and best practices that address these challenges head-on. The committee will also continue to monitor its progress and effectiveness through our safety assurance function.”

In addition to the 2017 list, the Safety Committee continues to promote and focus on its five “foundations of safety,” considered the heart of the committee’s messaging. They are:

Professionalism Safety leadership Technical excellence Risk management Fitness for duty

“We remain adamant in our belief that active, effective safety management starts with adopting these five foundations, with the ultimate goal of enhancing business aviation safety,” Ryan said.

