Mooney Ultras certified

The FAA has granted full certification to the two latest aircraft from Mooney International Corporation: The M20U Ovation Ultra and the M20V Acclaim Ultra.

According to company officials, the newly designed Mooney Acclaim and Ovation Ultras feature a host of improvements, including:

Larger and wider pilot and co-pilot entry doors,

The latest Garmin NXi avionics,

A composite-wrapped cabin for a quieter ride, and

A clean-sheet interior design.

“The new Mooney Ultras have been specifically designed to once again raise the bar significantly for general aviation,” said Dr. Vivek Saxena, president and CEO of Mooney International. “The significant product enhancements inherent in these new airplanes, combined with latest avionics technologies, demonstrate Mooney’s goal of bringing to market the very latest generation high-performance piston- singles – which is in keeping with our promise of differentiating ourselves on technology and customer experience rather than simply ‘me too’ products.”

First deliveries of the new Ultras will begin almost immediately. The company initially plans to build just 50 units in 2017 and the order book is starting to fill, officials note.

The fully certified Acclaim Ultra will make its first public appearance at SUN ‘n FUN, April 4-9, 2017.