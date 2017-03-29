New G3X Touch display for experimental aircraft introduced

Garmin has unveiled a new addition to the G3X Touch glass flight display family, the 7-inch G3X Touch portrait display.

For first generation G3X customers, the new 7-inch portrait display offers an easy upgrade path as the existing footprint is easily adaptable to the new display and includes all of the same features as the G3X Touch 10.6-inch and 7-inch landscape displays, company officials noted.

Additionally, the new GMU 11 magnetometer allows for more flexible and installation options for experimental amateur-built (EAB) and light sport aircraft (LSA).

Systems support seamless integration throughout the cockpit as up to four G3X Touch displays of varying sizes can be incorporated into a single aircraft.

The 7-inch portrait display can be used as a primary flight display (PFD) or multi-function display (MFD) when paired with multiple G3X Touch displays or as a single standalone screen comprising a combination PFD/MFD, company officials note.

A dual concentric knob and dedicated nearest, direct-to, menu and back buttons also offer improved efficiency in performing common in-flight functions, such as direct-to navigation, selecting altitude, changing heading or radio tuning.

Integration options include the display of engine indication system (EIS) information, ADS-B traffic and weather, SiriusXM aviation weather, transponder, remote COMM radio, audio panel, autopilot and more.

Additional features include built-in Bluetooth, wireless flight plan transfer and additional connectivity with Connext, synthetic vision (SVX), as well as worldwide VFR/IFR charts.

Aircraft owners can upgrade a G3X system to G3X Touch using all of the existing sensors and pin-compatible connectors, so there is no need to replace any equipment behind the panel. For aircraft where space constraints are of concern, the portrait 7-inch display offers more installation flexibility in panel design for experimental or light sport aircraft.

GMU 11 magnetometer

Utilizing the new GMU 11 magnetometer, aircraft builders can incorporate this to integrate with G3X Touch or the G5 electronic flight instrument to display magnetic heading. The GMU 11 is smaller, lighter and can be mounted in multiple directions for easier installation, Garmin officials said.

For aircraft with more than one G3X Touch display or G5 electronic flight instrument, a single GMU 11 magnetometer is capable of supplying magnetic heading to more than one display simultaneously.

The 7-inch G3X Touch portrait display and GMU 11 magnetometer are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2017.

A single G3X Touch display starts at $2,995.