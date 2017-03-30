Fairness for Pilots Act introduced

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) has introduced S. 755, the Fairness for Pilots Act, which broadens protections for general aviation pilots provided by Inhofe’s Pilot’s Bill of Rights, which was signed into law in 2012.

A staunch advocate of GA, Inhofe is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; a member of the Senate General Aviation Caucus; and a CFI with more than 11,000 hours.

“The Pilot’s Bill of Rights and the implementation of third class medical reform have been great victories for the general aviation community, addressing the concerns brought to my attention by pilots across the country,” Inhofe said.

But he says there “remains more work to be done.”

“Building on my past efforts, the Fairness for Pilots Act increases due process protections for pilots, ensures greater transparency in dealing with FAA, and reduces the unnecessary bureaucratic barriers preventing pilots from flying,” he said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate and the general aviation community to get this bill through Congress and enacted into law.”

THE FAIRNESS FOR PILOTS ACT

Enhances the due process rights established in the first Pilot’s Bill of Rights by ensuring airman have the right to appeal an FAA decision through a new, merit-based trial in federal court.

Increases transparency for pilots subject to an investigation or enforcement action by requiring the FAA to articulate the specific activity under investigation to parties involved in the investigation and provide specific documentation relevant to its investigation.

Expedites updates to the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) Improvement Program required in the first Pilot’s Bill of Rights and directs the FAA to include the effective duration of temporary flight restrictions in NOTAMs. This ensures the most relevant and important information reaches the pilot prior to a flight taking place. The legislation also mandates that the FAA certify the accuracy of posted NOTAMs.

Ensures the accessibility of flight data, such as air traffic communication tapes and radar information produced by contract towers, and flight service stations and controller training programs, which gives airmen the ability to use this information to defend themselves during an enforcement action proceeding.

Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) President Mark Baker said the association supports the Fairness for Pilots Act. He added he “urges the Senate to approve this important legislation, which will expand on Sen. Inhofe’s original Pilot’s Bill of Rights and provide additional protections so we can continue to enjoy the freedom to fly.”

“We greatly appreciate Senator Inhofe’s efforts on behalf of general aviation pilots with the introduction of the Fairness for Pilots Act,” said Jack J. Pelton, chairman and CEO of the Experimental Aircraft Association. “Today, more than ever, it’s essential to recognize and preserve the rights of individuals who seek to pursue the freedom of flight. This legislation is an excellent step in that direction”

“We commend Senator Inhofe for advancing this important legislation,” said Ed Bolen, president and CEO of the National Business Aviation Association. “The reforms contained in the bill will promote fairness, while reducing costs and helping preserve and foster general aviation in America. The Senator has long been a true champion for the industry, and we applaud his continuing work to support its priorities.”