Vintage photo of a vintage plane

Thomas Bombardier sent in this 40 year old photo of Paul Bombardier’s J-3, taken sometime in the early 1960s at the original Manassas Airport. “This picture was taken after it got new fabric and paint job,” Thomas notes.
