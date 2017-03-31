Total loss of engine power leads to forced landing

The pilot reported that, during takeoff climb, the RV-4’s engine sputtered, followed by a total loss of power.

He executed a forced landing into a field near Marathon, Texas, and the plane hit a fence and nosed over, causing one serious and one minor injury.

A post-accident examination of the fuel system, engine, and cockpit controls revealed no evidence of any mechanical anomalies that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: A total loss of engine power for reasons that could not be determined.

NTSB Identification: CEN15LA179

This March 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.