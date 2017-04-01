$4 million expansion planned at 6PN4

Pocono Mountain Municipal Airport (6PN4) in Pennsylvania hopes to start a $4 million expansion project this summer, according to a report from the local ABC affiliate WNEP.
New hangars and a new terminal are included in the first phase of the project, which is expected to begin in July. A second phase will include a new fuel dispensing station, and there is talk of adding a restaurant in the future, the report notes.
