A letter from prison

“I imagine it’s not very often you get mail from a prison,” Tim’s letter started.

He’s right, we don’t get many letters from prison. We do have a dozen — perhaps more — General Aviation News subscribers who are currently incarcerated.

“After getting a grace issue and letting my subscription lapse, I felt obligated to thank you,” Tim’s letter continues. “I enjoy your publication and the articles and photos contained inside.”

I’ll be honest, I never get tired of hearing readers compliment General Aviation News.

Tim is set to be released in August after eight and a half years.

“I really should have used better Decision Making skills…” So true, for us all.

After all, who among can say I’ve correctly made each decision I’ve faced?

“My late grandfather owned a twin and my family runs deep in aerospace engineering,” Tim continues. “I’m not a pilot. I grew up racing motocross and stock cars. Anyway, once I’m on my feet, I will renew my subscription and plan to get a PPL.”

Looking at the envelope the letter was mailed in, I imagine Tim could have a future that includes art. His has to be one of the most creative envelopes we’ve ever received.

“Thanks again for keeping my head up in the clouds. It’s time to come down and get right again.”

Personally, I like the idea of Tim’s head staying in clouds a bit longer. I think I might be able to help him out there by continuing his subscription for a while longer. Hopefully I have enough pull around this place.

Tim’s letter reminds me of the influence and inspiration of aviation. The stories often give me goosebumps. We’ve all heard the amazing stories and memories. Tim’s only differs in perspective.

For sure this aviation thing isn’t easy. Nothing worthwhile is, but it’s a heckuva lot easier with our freedom and rights intact.

Best of luck to you Tim. As for your future, may it be filled with blue skies and tailwinds…and art.