MyGoFlight revamps tilt, swivel mounts

MYGOFLIGHT’s revamped Tilt & Swivel mounting system is made of aircraft grade aluminum.

According to company officials, this new mounting system is infinitely adjustable and allows unique adjustments for every pilot.

It also is easy to rotate between landscape and portrait mode while mounted, officials said.

The Tilt & Swivel mounting system is used in all MyGoFlight jet mounts, including the Gulfstream, Chart Holder, and Universal Jet Mount.