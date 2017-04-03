uAvionix launches foursome of ADS-B products

uAvionix Corporation enters the general aviation market with four products: EchoUAT, SkyFYX, SkyEcho, and EchoESX.

An Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) ADS-B avionics solution provider, uAvionix officials say they aim to disrupt the general aviation industry by leveraging solutions developed for drones to transform avionics design and dramatically reduce the size and cost of ownership.

ADS-B Transceiver

EchoUAT promises affordability, EFIS compatibility and ease of installation in a remotely mounted ADS-B transceiver for Experimental and Light-Sport Aircraft. At 95 grams and $999, it incorporates dual-link (1090MHz and 978MHz) receivers and a 978MHz UAT Class B1S transmitter. The EchoUAT, designed to meet the performance requirements of TSO-C154c, is compliant with FAR 91.227 for operation in the National Airspace System.

EchoUAT includes integrated Wi-F,i which supports many popular iOS and Android EFB applications. It also features a direct wired communication for use with popular transponders and EFIS models from Dynon, GRT and MGL Avionics.

A zero-install, automatic reply decoder integrates with Mode C and legacy transponders for retrofit capability.

EchoUAT is designed for use with the aircraft’s existing altitude encoder and ADS-B compliant GPS position source.

GPS Position Source

SkyFYX combines a WAAS GNSS sensor with an integrated RAIM processor. At less than $500, SkyFYX is the most affordable ADS-B rule-compliant position source companion for the EchoUAT and EchoESX. The SkyFYX meets the performance requirements of 14 CFR 91.227. It is designed for use in Experimental and LSA aircraft.

“These products will help pave the way for accelerated ADS-B adoption in the Experimental and Light Sport market by leveraging the technology we’ve developed for the drone market,” says uAvionix CEO Paul Beard. “Our GA solutions are smaller, easier to install and more affordable than ever.”

UK Solution

On the international front, uAvionix Corporation introduces the SkyEcho, the first approved portable Cap 1391 Electronic Conspicuity device for UK pilots. The SkyEcho weighs only 200 grams and is the world’s first approved portable ADS-B Out solution, according to company officials.

It combines an integrated WAAS GPS, barometer and WiFi in a portable battery powered package.

It increases safety in the air as you enjoy the benefits of ADS-B in and out without the costly installation of panel solutions.

ADS-B enabled Transponder

The EchoESX, available in late April for $1,699, will lead the way for uAvionix to move into the ADS-B enabled Mode S Transponder market for general aviation.

Ease of installation is a key design criteria to make it an affordable installed Mode S and ADS-B solution for Experimental and LSA aircraft.

The EchoESX system is designed to interface directly to most popular EFIS models, providing the user with easy configuration and control of the EchoESX transponder functions.

An optional 2¼” panel-mounted Control Head completes a Mode S Transponder upgrade solution for those without a supported EFIS model for an additional $400. Control the squawk, ident and more right from the backlit panel mounted control.

The uAvionix GA product line will be debuted at SUN ‘n FUN 2017 (Booth B-049) in Florida.