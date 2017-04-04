Pilot picks wrong airport frequency

The pilot reported that he was landing his Beechcraft V35B at night and mistook the hangar lights for runway lights.

The airplane struck trees on the final approach to the airport in Wetumpka, Alabama, then the ground before coming to rest, inverted.

The pilot said that, in retrospect, he was on the incorrect radio frequency when he attempted to turn on the pilot-activated runway lights.

An FAA inspector examined the wreckage and reported that the airplane sustained substantial damage. The pilot reported that there were no mechanical problems with the airplane at the time of the accident. The runway lights operated normally after the accident.

Probable cause: The pilot’s use of an incorrect radio frequency when attempting to turn on the runway lights, resulting is an attempt to land the airplane while aligned with airport hangar lights.

NTSB Identification: ERA15CA176

This April 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.