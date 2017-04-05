Fuel exhaustion brings down Jabiru

The pilot was landing at a dirt airstrip near his residence in Surprise, Arizona, when his engine quit while maneuvering at a low altitude.

He landed the Jabiru in a field, perpendicular to the field’s furrows, resulting in the airplane coming to rest on its nose and sustaining damage to the propeller and nose landing gear, and substantial damage to the right wing.

According to the FAA air safety inspector, no fuel was found in the wing fuel tanks during a post-accident examination.

The pilot reported no preimpact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inadequate fuel planning, which resulted in a total loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA037

