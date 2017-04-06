Continental’s CD-100 hits milestones

Continental Motors Group has manufactured and delivered 5,000 CD-100 series engine over 15 years. Those 5,000 engines have accumulated more than 5.25 million flight hours on more than 2,750 aircraft, company officials report.

The first CD-100-series engine took flight in September 2000 mounted on a Valentin Taifun motor glider at Altenburg airport in Thuringia, Germany. Additional installations include the Cessna 172, Diamond DA-40 and DA-42 or Robin DR400.

“In the last nine months, the cumulative flight time logged by end-users has risen by half a million hours to 5.25 million hours,” said Jürgen Schwarz, Vice President Engineering, Continental Motors Group. “As a result of continuous product development and improvement, we have also increased product dependability significantly with only 1.1 unscheduled maintenance events per 1,000 hours.”

Since the start of production, more than 5,000 new engines of the Centurion 1.7, CD-135 (both with 99 kW power), and CD-155 (with 114 kW power) have been manufactured and delivered. A fleet of well over 2,750 aircraft has been equipped with them.