Fun at SUN ‘n FUN

At this week’s SUN ‘n FUN, 11-year-old Liam Givati from Israel, got the chance to fly a link trainer at the Kids Zone in the Piedmont Aerospace Laboratory. Liam says he wants to be a pilot for the Israeli Air Force when he grows up.
At this week’s SUN ‘n FUN, 11-year-old Liam Givati from Israel, got the chance to fly a link trainer at the Kids Zone in the Piedmont Aerospace Laboratory. Liam says he wants to be a pilot for the Israeli Air Force when he grows up.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.