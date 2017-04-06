Need a replacement for your King KX155/165?

TKM Avionics has developed a direct slide-in replacement for the King KX155/165 series of NAV/COM radios. The company expects first deliveries this summer.

“These 8.33 kHz EASA-compliant radios are compatible with both 14- or 28-volt aircraft and are direct plug-and-play replacements that are affordable and simple to install and use,” noted Ken Beckemeyer, TKM’s president and CEO. “They feature all-digital technology and are software-based so they can be easily upgraded as well.”

The newest addition to TKM Avionics’ line of upgraded retrofit radios features active/standby flip-flop, alphanumeric touch point displays and a high sensitivity tuner with improved output quality, according to company officials. Designed to be owner-installable, it will fit and interface with existing equipment in the panel.

The unit is equipped with a Master volume knob, but the Nav and Com volumes can also be adjusted separately. Frequency memory with user-defined channel codes for both Nav and Com, automatic and manual brightness controls and graph displays for volume, digital squelch, brightness and transmit level adjustments will also reduce the pilot’s workload.

Safety is enhanced with built-in over-temp mitigation, improved transient protection, 10 watt minimum output power and integrated Faults page including evaluation of antenna and cable health.