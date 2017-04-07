RV-6A’s landing goes awry

The pilot reported that during the landing roll at the airport in LaFayette, Georgia, in gusting, variable wind conditions, the Van’s RV-6A “suddenly” made a “strong” turn to the left.

The airplane went off the runway to the left and the pilot applied left rudder to avoid hitting the windsock pole.

The plane entered tall grass, the nosewheel hit a hole, and the nose landing gear collapsed.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the firewall and left wing during the accident.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll in variable, gusting wind conditions, resulting in a runway excursion, and substantial damage to the airplane.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA040

This April 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.