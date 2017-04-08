RevoLT STOL Trike debuts

Evolution Aircraft unveiled a new STOL trike — the RevoLT — at SUN ‘n FUN.

The RevoLT is a two-seat model that is both lighter and more affordable than the company’s flagship trike, the REVO, according to company officials.

The RevoLT is a purpose-built open air STOL trike that the company states is a new concept to the trike industry with its central mast design. The design increases structural strength and eliminates the need for a front strut, giving the pilot an unobstructed view.

“The RevoLT provides a very cost-effective and a safe approach to two-seat flying in the recreational aviation market for those who like to fly low and slow,” noted Larry Mednick, company founder, president, and chief aircraft designer. “It’s a great way for anyone to get started flying a two-place trike without the high cost hurdles of more complex sport aircraft.”

Evolution Aircraft is taking orders and deposits now for the RevoLT, with deliveries expected to begin late in the third quarter of 2017.

The RevoLT comes standard with no front strut, an 18.7 gallon fuel tank, 22” tires, FOX gas charged shocks, MGL Xtreme color EFIS, dual caliper hydraulic brakes, EarthX lithium battery, stainless steel exhaust, and a 15-meter single surface wing.

Available options include the Rival X 14-meter double surface wing, electric in-flight trim, instruction, BRS parachute, MGL V6 radio and LED lighting.

Pricing with a Rotax 582 (65-hp) is $39,900; a Rotax 912 UL (80-hp) is $49,900; and with a Rotax 912 ULS (100-hp) it’s $52,500.