10 things you need to know about ADS-B

The FAA wants you to know these 10 things about ADS-B:

1. ADS-B Out is Mandated, Not ADS-B In.

ADS-B Out is mandated, and only within certain airspace. Starting Jan. 1, 2020, you must be equipped with ADS-B Out to fly in airspace where a Mode C transponder is required today.

Owners can install an ADS-B Out system to meet the rule’s minimum requirements or they can also integrate with ADS-B In avionics and displays to reap the full benefits of ADS-B.

Since the advantages of ADS-B In are so extensive, the FAA believes many in the GA community will choose to invest without an ADS-B In mandate.

2. You are required to operate your ADS-B Out transmitter at all times, including while on the surface of the airport.

Why? ADS-B Out works by regularly broadcasting position, velocity, and identification information to ATC and other aircraft, to improve situational awareness at all times — on the ground and in the air.

3. Portable ADS-B Out avionics are not an approved option for ADS-B Out.

They use a suction-cup antenna to get a usable GPS signal, and must be in the right place or the signal suffers. This puts it in a prime spot to obstruct view, and the wiring potentially hampers controls and instruments.

Also, portables might easily transfer from aircraft to aircraft, but you have to input the N-number correctly. If you’re off by just one digit, then your flight plan ID won’t match up with the portable’s transmitted ID.

4. Uncertified Equipment? Check Your Airworthiness Certificate

You may install an uncertified transmitter on amateur-built aircraft and light-sport aircraft with experimental airworthiness certificates, if it meets the performance requirements of Technical Standard Order (TSO)-C166b or TSO-C154c.

For S-LSAs, ADS-B equipment must meet the performance requirements in TSO-C166b or TSO-C154c. The installation (i.e., alteration) must be performed in accordance with an applicable consensus standard and authorized by the manufacturer.

You cannot install uncertified equipment, including uncertified transmitters, on any aircraft with a standard airworthiness certificate.

Equipment that does not meet the performance requirements of an ADS-B TSO will not be permitted to operate in airspace requiring ADS-B after Jan. 1, 2020.

5. Keep your ADS-B installation instructions from the supplier, including the statement of compliance, in case you have any service problems.

6. You May Not Have To Buy a New Position Source Suitable for ADS-B.

Many avionics vendors offer built-in approved position sources, such as WAAS GPS receivers, and package them with ADS-B transmitters.

7. Make sure your ADS-B equipment and GPS equipment is an approved pairing.

Any GPS receiver, used as an ADS-B position source, must be an approved pairing with the ADS-B transmitter.

8. The airspace you fly reveals the type of equipment you need.

If you’re flying in Class A airspace, or operate outside the U.S. in airspace where ADS-B is required, you will need a 1090ES ADS-B Out transmitter.

Below Class A in the U.S., you have a choice between a 1090ES or a UAT transmitter.

For a detailed look at ADS-B airspace requirements, go to FAA.gov/NextGen/EquipADSB/Airspace/Requirements.

9. The ADS-B Out mandate applies to foreign operators.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, all aircraft, including foreign-registered aircraft that operate in, or fly through the U.S., must be equipped with an ADS-B Out system that complies with the regulatory performance requirements.

10. Beat the rush, install ADS-B Out now.

Don’t wait! Avionics shops may become inundated with last minute appointments.