10 things you need to know about ADS-B

The FAA wants you to know these 10 things about ADS-B:

1. ADS-B Out is Mandated, Not ADS-B In.

ADS-B Out is mandated, and only within certain airspace. Starting Jan. 1, 2020, you must be equipped with ADS-B Out to fly in airspace where a Mode C transponder is required today.

Owners can install an ADS-B Out system to meet the rule’s minimum requirements or they can also integrate with ADS-B In avionics and displays to reap the full benefits of ADS-B.

Since the advantages of ADS-B In are so extensive, the FAA believes many in the GA community will choose to invest without an ADS-B In mandate.

2. You are required to operate your ADS-B Out transmitter at all times, including while on the surface of the airport.

Why? ADS-B Out works by regularly broadcasting position, velocity, and identification information to ATC and other aircraft, to improve situational awareness at all times — on the ground and in the air.

3. Portable ADS-B Out avionics are not an approved option for ADS-B Out.

They use a suction-cup antenna to get a usable GPS signal, and must be in the right place or the signal suffers. This puts it in a prime spot to obstruct view, and the wiring potentially hampers controls and instruments.

Also, portables might easily transfer from aircraft to aircraft, but you have to input the N-number correctly. If you’re off by just one digit, then your flight plan ID won’t match up with the portable’s transmitted ID.

4. Uncertified Equipment? Check Your Airworthiness Certificate

You may install an uncertified transmitter on amateur-built aircraft and light-sport aircraft with experimental airworthiness certificates, if it meets the performance requirements of Technical Standard Order (TSO)-C166b or TSO-C154c.

For S-LSAs, ADS-B equipment must meet the performance requirements in TSO-C166b or TSO-C154c. The installation (i.e., alteration) must be performed in accordance with an applicable consensus standard and authorized by the manufacturer.

You cannot install uncertified equipment, including uncertified transmitters, on any aircraft with a standard airworthiness certificate.

Equipment that does not meet the performance requirements of an ADS-B TSO will not be permitted to operate in airspace requiring ADS-B after Jan. 1, 2020.

5. Keep your ADS-B installation instructions from the supplier, including the statement of compliance, in case you have any service problems.

6. You May Not Have To Buy a New Position Source Suitable for ADS-B.

Many avionics vendors offer built-in approved position sources, such as WAAS GPS receivers, and package them with ADS-B transmitters.

7. Make sure your ADS-B equipment and GPS equipment is an approved pairing.

Any GPS receiver, used as an ADS-B position source, must be an approved pairing with the ADS-B transmitter.

8. The airspace you fly reveals the type of equipment you need.

If you’re flying in Class A airspace, or operate outside the U.S. in airspace where ADS-B is required, you will need a 1090ES ADS-B Out transmitter.

Below Class A in the U.S., you have a choice between a 1090ES or a UAT transmitter.
For a detailed look at ADS-B airspace requirements, go to FAA.gov/NextGen/EquipADSB/Airspace/Requirements.

9. The ADS-B Out mandate applies to foreign operators.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, all aircraft, including foreign-registered aircraft that operate in, or fly through the U.S., must be equipped with an ADS-B Out system that complies with the regulatory performance requirements.

10. Beat the rush, install ADS-B Out now.

Don’t wait! Avionics shops may become inundated with last minute appointments.

Comments

  1. The 11th thing one needs to know about FAA’s ADS-B is that there is not a prayer that airlines, DoD aircraft, foreign airlines, drones, or GA are going to be equipped to meet that 2020 FAA deadline.

    Airlines already have relief until at least 2024. DoD will not only NOT meet the deadline, and they may NEVER comply, ever. No way is our financially pressed military going to waste money on things like FAA’s ill-advised overblown version of ADS-B for their Vipers, Eagles, Hornets, Raptors, and Lightnings, especially when they can’t even adequately maintain the current combat fleets or buy weapons. Same is true with foreign airlines. GA’s equipage rate is so far below that needed to come anywhere close to meeting FAA’s deadline, that compliance for GA is now hopeless. So it remains to be seen if ANY GA aircraft will be precluded from any US airspace in 2020 due to this seriously misguided and overspecified 91.225/91.227 poorly conceived rule.

    Instead, FAA should allow ANY ADS-B system that Australia, Canada, or Europe allows, and suspend any reference to or even rescind 91.225/91.227. To think GA or any other airspace user group will be in full compliance by 2020, or face substantive airspace restrictions, is pure folly. It is equally or more likely at this point that by 2020, FAA itself will be broken up and reconfigured, with a separate ANSP split out.

    Further, NextGen itself is heading straight for a $40B massive failure, and it too will likely also undergo a substantial redesign, as FAA itself has a high probability of being broken up, and reformulated from first principles, with a separate ANSP. FAA’s kluged, overspecified, dysfunctional concept for ADS-B, was foolish for trying to force use of ADS-B for ATS pseudo-radar (versus only using a simple ADS-B a useful air-air link for trajectory exchange). That FAA mistake was the root cause of FAA’s version driving ADS-B equipage costs to excessive levels, while destroying its inherent C-N-S utility. So now, not only are FAA and vendor cost estimates for ADS-B installations far too low for typical installations, but real costs are far above FAA’s estimates. Few aircraft have final installation costs even starting below about $5K, for even the most low end practical installations. Sensible installations that properly relate to existing already installed avionics and panels and antennas can easily range to five and even six figures, so as to appropriately be integrated into the aircraft, depending on the type of aircraft and other present avionics suites installed. Worst of all, those advertised low ball cost “minimalist” proposed ADS-B installation solutions can actually detract from needed real future NextGen capability (e.g., UAT). In some cases they may even preclude subsequent rational needed avionics equipage or be a throwaway. That’s because ADS-B alone, even if it ever got to 100% equipage, is but a small part of achieving future Nextgen useful capability for affordable, functional, efficient, C-N-S, for what inevitably is needed and will come (and at far lower cost than FAA’s present Rube Goldberg schema). Any practical needed C-N-S capable future GA avionics( even for LASa and drones) is going to need a balanced and blended C-N-S capability (including proper trajectory definition and data link) so as to actually be useful for future economic, affordable, and advantageous use, for both US and global airspace access. Note that Europe, Australia, and Canada’s ADS A- ADS-B, and ADS-C are NOT THE SAME AS the FAA’s screwed up mess of ADS-B. The Australians have the right idea, NOT even needing WAAS, with FAA overly specifying an entirely excessive NIC and NAC. If ADS-A, ADS-B, and ADS-C were properly defined and used, a good ADS-B could cost UNDER $500, and could even be portable, for gliders, Cubs, Stearmans, and even many drones, that legitimately need to fly in mixed airspace, and be seen by OTHER AIR VEHICLES (and not necessarily by FAA ATS).

    So unless one is buying a new aircraft, or doing a major avionics or flight deck upgrade anyway, or is in a commercial bind with FAR91 Subpart F, or FAR135 operations, and can’t take a regulatory compliance risk trying to get a deviation or exemption (like the big airlines already have to 2024), then most sensible GA pilots and operators will likely wait to see what this year holds for FAA, before spending a dime on this FAA ADS-B mess. Remember that MLS totally collapsed within a few weeks of Administrator (AOA-1) Mr. Del Balzo’s departure from FAA. And President Trump already has signaled that the present FAA administrator is going to be replaced with a real pilot. And this foolish 2020 compliance deadline could administratively be delayed or rescinded by FAA with the stroke of a pen.

    Reply

    • It is simple. If an aircraft is not equipped by 2020 it is NOT allowed to fly into controlled airspace. No one is exempt.

      Reply

  2. We are beginning to see a rapid demise of the general aviation community. Each additional mandatory requirement for flying our airplanes is one more additional expense and complexity that makes flying less enjoyable.

    Anyone operating off of a small airport in the eastern United States can observe how many pilots spend more time working on their airplanes and associating with each other than they spend in the air enjoying the flying of these airplanes and sharing the flights with younger persons.

    We are a dying breed.

    Reply

    • Those that resist or whine about equipping their planes for safety need to remember accepting the rules of flight when you got your license. You further agreed to the rules when you bought an aircraft. And when you fly in controlled airspace.

      Flying is a privilege not a right. And frankly I think it a big problem radios are not required.

      Reply

