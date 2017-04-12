15-year-old awarded 10-year volunteer pin at SUN ‘n FUN

SUN ‘n FUN Board member Steve Thomas presents Jacob Lutz, long-time volunteer Harry Silcox’s grandson, his 10-year volunteer pin.
According to Harry, Jacob started volunteering when he was just 5 years old, helping in Main Registration by carrying the program books into the office, as well as hauling keyboards and other equipment into the old Florida Air Museum building with IT technician Diana Carlson.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.