Crosswind landing bends 195

The pilot was landing on Runway 36 at the airport in Independence, Iowa. After touching down, the Cessna 195 began a slow right turn.

The pilot attempted to correct by applying left rudder and light braking, but the airplane departed the right side of the runway, and was substantially damaged.

The wind was from 100° at 14 knots, gusting to 18 knots, which resulted in a 13.7 to 17.7 knot crosswind component, and a 2.5 to 3.2 knot tailwind component.

Most light general aviation airplanes are limited to a direct crosswind component of 15 knots.

Probable cause: The pilot’s attempt to land in strong crosswind conditions, resulting in his on-ground loss of control. Contributing to the accident was the crosswind that exceeded the crosswind limits of the airplane.

NTSB Identification: CEN15CA203

This April 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.