Sporty’s reinvents the intro flight

Intro flights have long been the way that new pilots discover the joys of flying.

After analyzing how successful intro flights are in converting interested people to student pilots, Sporty’s has reinvented the introductory flight process by enhancing and enlarging it, according to company officials.

Sporty’s has bundled four flying lessons, access to its online Learn to Fly course and a flight in an airplane into a package called the Sporty’s Flight Experience.

“So often, people interested in becoming pilots take one introductory lesson only,” says Sporty’s Academy President Eric Radtke. “The person enjoys it, everyone smiles and takes a photo, but the potential pilot isn’t sure if or how to continue.”

Sporty’s Flight Experience consists of four lessons with a CFI. The first three lessons take place in an advanced flight training device with 200° visibility, giving the individual a real-world feeling of being a pilot.

The simulator lessons are augmented by Sporty’s Learn to Fly course so they can explore and study at their own pace.

“In addition to boosting confidence with the perspective of having flown, an advantage of a flight training device is that you can use it any time, day or night, and in any weather. The simulator allows us to be very flexible when it comes to scheduling an individual’s lessons,” added Radtke.

The highlight of the experience is a flight in an airplane, accompanied by a flight instructor, on a short cross-country, Sporty’s officials said. The fledgling pilot will be shown how to conduct a pre-flight inspection and will be at the controls of the airplane for the takeoff and landing.

In addition to the flight lessons and online course, Sporty’s Flight Experience includes a personal pilot logbook, cockpit poster, photographs of the actual flight and other mementos.

Priced at $549, Sporty’s Academy Flight Experience may be arranged by telephone at 513-735-9500 or by email at fly@sportysacademy.com.

Sporty’s is based at Clermont County/Sporty’s Airport in Batavia, Ohio.