Piper unveils M600 personalization package

VERO BEACH, Florida — Piper Aircraft has introduced a personalization program exclusively available on the new Piper M600.

The package, named Expression or EXP, enables customers to have greater involvement in the design of the interior for their new Piper M600 aircraft.With the M600 EXP package, customers have a choice of a variety of interior enhancements, including custom appointed ceiling bezels, leather wrapped yokes and cockpit assist handles, as well as seat pattern styles, including choice of stitching color and stitching pattern.

Also included are choices for embroidered or embossed logos, customized threshold and cockpit plates, as well as personalized customer logos if requested.

For the exterior, customers have a choice of predetermined or newly developed paint schemes.

Piper also has teamed up with Tumi luggage to provide a custom baggage set designed to match the interior trim color selected for the aircraft. Each customer will receive two luggage pieces to use with their M600 EXP aircraft.

Customers of the EXP package for the M600 will travel to the Piper factory in Vero Beach where they can work one-on-one with a design consultant. During their visit to Vero Beach, the customer will be treated to a behind the scenes look at the construction of their aircraft and meet the people who design and build the aircraft.

“Many of our customers have asked us for a way to put their personal touch on their aircraft, even beyond the interior packages currently available. In working with our dealers and customers we identified ways to further improve the interior while giving customers the ability to express their individuality,” said Ron Gunnarson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Piper Aircraft.

The Piper M600 features a Garmin G3000 touchscreen-controlled glass flight deck. It seats six and is powered by a Pratt & Whitney PT6A-42A 600shp engine. The aircraft has a maximum cruise speed of 274 ktas/507 km/h, a max range of 1,484 nm/2,748 km, and a standard useful load of 2,400 lbs./1,089 kg.