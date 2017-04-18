Applications available for Karen Johnson Solo Scholarship

The Ninety-Nines will award a $3,000 Karen Johnson Solo Scholarship to a young woman between the ages of 16 and 20 who wants to learn to fly.

The scholarship provides with financial support for flight training through first solo and beyond.

In addition, the winner will receive a King School flight training course to prepare for the written exam and check ride.

The scholarship will be awarded at the July 25, 2017, Aviation Appreciation Dinner at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

Deadline for applications is July 1, 2017.

For more information, a scholarship flyer and scholarship rules, go to kjsoloscholarship.com.

The scholarship honors the memory of Karen Johnson, the Ventura County 99s Chapter Chair who perished in 2013 while flying frost control in Delano, California.

The Ninety-Nines is the International Organization of Women Pilots, a non-profit organization founded in 1929 by Amelia Earhart and 98 other women pilots. Spanning the globe with nearly 5,000 active female pilot members, its goals are to advance aviation through scholarships, education and mutual support while honoring the unique history of women in aviation. The organization owns and operates two museums: The Museum of Women Pilots at its Oklahoma City headquarters and the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum in Atchison, Kansas.