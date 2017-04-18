New edition of Flying the SOCATA Trinidad, Tobago and Tampico released

An expanded second edition of “Flying the SOCATA Trinidad, Tobago and Tampico” has just been released.

The second edition comes five years after the original release.

Many pilots have seen the SOCATA “Caribbean Series” of planes over the years and remember them for their gull-wing doors and European styling, according to author William Bennett.

“This book can be helpful if you are considering the purchase of a SOCATA TB airplane, ready to fly a different airplane like a Trinidad or just want to learn more about the SOCATA TB Caribbean Series of airplanes,” he noted.

“I wrote the book because I think the planes are fantastic and others would like to know more about them,” he continued. “The book allows people without access to a TB to see details in photos of both the interior and exterior of the planes.”

He went on to say some chapters have been updated with better photos and more information.

“I think many people may find the real life stories of several pilots using their TBs very interesting,” he said.

Bennett, who has owned a SOCATA Trinidad TB 20 for more than eight years, has collected hundreds of photographs and articles about the SOCTA TB line. His library of articles and books involved hundreds of hours or research and discussions with others. Articles from around the world make up the research.

“Flying the SOCATA Trinidad, Tobago and Tampico” is glossy 258-page paperback, full color, with more than 180 photos and illustrations, most of which are in color.

The book is available on Amazon.com for purchase.

Bennett can be contacted at bbenn1@sbcglobal.net