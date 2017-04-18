General Aviation News

The cost of $3,200

by 6 Comments

United Airlines has had a rough few weeks.

And yet, the days of overbooked commercial flights are likely here to stay. So what’s an airline to do? When crew must get from A to B and all the seats are filled with paying passengers, the options are often limited.

United Airlines recently offered four passengers $800 each – $3,200 in total – to give up their seats on a Louisville, Kentucky-bound flight and be re-booked on another flight. No one accepted the offer, and that’s when things turned ugly.

Why? Because that is how painful airline travel has become.

I’ve been in that situation. I’d hazard a guess many of us have been.

My thought is always, “I need to get where I’m going. If I accept the airline’s offer, who know when I’ll get where I need to be.” The risk isn’t worth the reward.

That’s where the lighter end of aviation could’ve helped avoid the situation.

“For the amount United was willing to compensate their four passengers to make room for their team members, they could have booked travel for this entire crew through FlyOtto.com,” said co-founder Rod Rakic. “We could have booked a comfortable Piper Meridian for just $2,930, with a pick up from Chicago Executive Airport going straight into Louisville International Airport.”

To make the use of FlyOtto more palatable, the first time anyway, Rakic is offering the “next time United is in a jam like this, we are happy to provide this service to them at no charge, to demonstrate better alternates for repositioning crews, or helping their customers get to where they are going.”

That’s mighty generous Rod, but I imagine you’ll charge United real money for future flights.

Which is where it gets difficult for FlyOtto. $3,200 in travel vouchers don’t cost United Airlines $3,200. To book a flight on FlyOtto will cost UAL real money, at least for second and follow-on trips.

It is often said, we don’t know what we don’t know. And in this case, UAL brass likely didn’t know FlyOtto was a viable option for crew “re-accomodating.”

While I’d love to believe that FlyOtto – and other charter operators for that matter – will appear on United’s radar, I won’t hold my breath.

But if you have a business that needs supplemental travel, FlyOtto is something you should take a look at. It is likely you won’t be forcibly “re-accomodated.”

Ben Sclair

Ben Sclair is the Publisher of General Aviation News, a pilot, husband to Deb and dad to Savannah, Brenna and Jack. Oh, and a staunch supporter of general aviation.

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Comments

  1. United and other major airlines do not require employees to travel on general aviation planes. Comfort, reliability, and normal mode of transportation for GA is not cparable with scheduled air carriers. Airline employees also are not required to take a subway or uber to layovers.
    GA is best 300-500 mile stage length to places without airline service. KHKY-KMRH for example.
    We need to stick with what works.

    Reply

    • “We need to stick with what works”???!

      You must be a unionized airline employee to claim that this “worked” for United…

      Reply

  2. UAL (and the whole industry) should take a look at GA aviation. A fleet of small aircraft scattered at airports around the nation (the Cirrus Vision) could be ideal and could be used to ferry crew from home to duty station and back as well as over-booked passengers and such crew as were involved in this incident and be cost-effective. But then passengers might just get the idea that such GA aircraft could be effective for them as well!

    Reply

  3. The cost to United was hundreds of thousands or maybe millions of dollars in bad PR. I for one had to book a trip to Hartford Ct. the next day after the event of dragging off the passenger and chose Delta over United even though the first class ticket on United was $150 less than Delta. They could have chartered a plane and avoided the bad PR.

    Reply

  4. Was the $800 per passenger vouchers or a cash payout? My understanding it was cash. Am I wrong? I certainly would never give up a seat for a voucher!

    Reply

  5. This is a great plug for flyotto, but Ben makes a great point- that $3,200 is not United’s cost for those vouchers. In fact, I have heard from an excellent source that an airline realizes a gain from vouchers, on average, because people tend to apply them to trips they wouldn’t ordinarily take, thus earning the airline.

    Incidentally, I take no sides on the United issue. Everyone involved in this incident could have behaved better.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *